Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Not in Thursday's lineup
Madrigal isn't starting Thursday against the Reds.
Madrigal started the last two games and went 2-for-9 with a double, two RBI, a steal, a walk and a strikeout. Zach McKinstry will take his place at second base and lead off.
