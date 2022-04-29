site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Not starting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Apr 29, 2022
4:35 pm ET
Madrigal isn't starting Friday against Milwaukee.
Madrigal has hit just .130 with a double, two RBI, two walks and three strikeouts over his last seven appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second straight game. Jonathan Villar will start at the keystone and bat second.
