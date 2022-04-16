site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Not starting Saturday
Madrigal isn't starting Saturday's game against the Rockies.
Madrigal went 3-for-8 with a double, two runs and a walk in the last two games, and he'll get a breather Saturday. Jonathan Villar will start at the keystone and bat second.
