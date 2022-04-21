site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Not starting Thursday
Madrigal isn't starting Thursday's game against the Pirates.
Madrigal drew starts in the last four games and went 5-for-15 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Jonathan Villar will shift to second base while Patrick Wisdom starts at the hot corner.
