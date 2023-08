Madrigal is out of the lineup Friday against the Blue Jays.

Madrigal was omitted from the starting lineup for the first time since Aug. 2. In the seven games since, the infielder is 5-for-23 with zero extra-base hits. With Seiya Suzuki getting less playing time recently, Madrigal has seen more time on the field, but with Suzuki coming off a great game and starting Friday against righty Jose Berrios, Madrigal may be in danger of seeing less playing time.