Madrigal is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Madrigal had started at third base in each of the Cubs' last four games, but he appears destined to move into more of a part-time role following Tuesday's acquisition of Jeimer Candelario. Though manager David Ross acknowledged that Candelario will see plenty of time at first base, his arrival could create a domino effect that results in Christopher Morel seeing most of the starts at third base.