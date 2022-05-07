site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-nick-madrigal-on-bench-for-nightcap | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: On bench for nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Madrigal will sit for the second part of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.
Madrigal went 0-for-3 in the first game of the day, dropping his season average to .225. Jonathan Villar will get the start at second base in the nightcap.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read