Madrigal was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with lower-back tightness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

According to Montemurro, Madrigal felt the tightness during Monday's contest, and he'll now be sidelined for at least the next 10 days. Ildemaro Vargas will join the big-league club as infield depth in a corresponding move.