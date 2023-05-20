Madrigal went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 10-1 win over the Phillies.

Madrigal was solid from the No. 9 spot in the lineup as the Cubs got production up and down the lineup. He started at third base in this one, and Chicago should continue to work in both Madrigal and Patrick Wisdom at the hot corner, while Christopher Morel could be an option there at times as well. The crowded situation puts a cap on Madrigal's fantasy upside, though he's a capable performer when he starts.