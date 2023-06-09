Chicago recalled Madrigal from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Madrigal is leading off and playing second base versus the Giants on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Madrigal struggled with a .247/.286/.301 slash in 98 plate appearances with the Cubs before being optioned to Iowa near the end of May, but he scorched Triple-A pitching with a .488 average and 1.434 OPS in 41 at-bats. Madrigal should see some time at third base and second base while he's a member of the 26-man active roster.