Madrigal underwent a precautionary MRI on his right hamstring Tuesday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Madrigal exited Monday's game versus the Padres with what was deemed a leg cramp, but now we know it's hamstring-related. The Cubs are optimistic the injury isn't serious but wanted to put Madrigal through imaging just to be safe, particularly with his history of leg problems. Madrigal is competing for starts at the hot corner for the Cubs.