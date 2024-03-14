Madrigal (hamstring) had resumed some baseball activity, including taking batting practice, Cubs.com reports.

Madrigal has been sidelined since March 4 due to the right hamstring strain, but he seems to be making progress. The utility player is expected to be back later this month, and with the Cubs beginning their year March 28 in Texas, he may not have to miss any regular season action. The team will likely be cautious with Madrigal for the rest of the spring schedule, however.