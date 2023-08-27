Madrigal is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Madrigal had started each of the past four contests, going 5-for-14 with a run and an RBI while extending his hitting streak to six games. Unless he's used off the bench Sunday, the streak will be put on hold, but Madrigal appears to be moving into the everyday spot in the lineup that had belonged to Christopher Morel. The slumping Morel will be riding pine along with Madrigal on Sunday, marking Morel's fourth benching in the past five contests.