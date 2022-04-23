site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Riding pine Saturday
Madrigal is not in Saturday's lineup against the Pirates.
Patrick Wisdom gets the start at third base with Jonathan Villar shifting to second base. Madrigal is hitting .227 with zero home runs and zero steals in 44 at-bats.
