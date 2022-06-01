Madrigal (back) went 1-for-2 with a run scored in an 8-7 win Tuesday over Milwaukee.
Madrigal returned as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning and stayed in the game, playing second base. He singled and scored in the sixth on P.J. Higgins' home run. It was his first appearance for the Cubs since May 9. Between his stint on the injured list and his .503 OPS, Madrigal's first season on the northside of Chicago has left much to be desired. With Andrelton Simmons and Christopher Morel each receiving time at the keystone in Madrigal's absence, there's no guarantee he will receive the bulk of the playing time now that he's healthy.