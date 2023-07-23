Madrigal (hamstring) was scratched from the lineup for Triple-A Iowa on Sunday due to "general lower body fatigue," Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

The lower-body issue doesn't sound like anything particularly worrisome, though it'll presumably end up pushing back Madrigal's return from the 10-day injured list while he works his way back from a strained right hamstring. Whenever Madrigal is cleared to rejoin the Cubs, he'll likely be ticketed for a reserve role now that Chicago has all its other key position players healthy again.