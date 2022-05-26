Madrigal (back) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Madrigal has been out with back tightness since May 10, but resumed on-field work Tuesday and is now set to start his rehab assignment this weekend. He'll likely appear in multiple games in Triple-A before rejoining to the big-league roster, potentially returning to the Cubs during their four-game series versus the Brewers early next week. With Andrelton Simmons now shifted over to second base, he stands to see a lesser role once Madrigal is activated from the injured list.