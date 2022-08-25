site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Sitting Thursday
Aug 25, 2022
Madrigal will sit Thursday against the Cardinals.
Madrigal will get a day off after he went 2-for-7 with a run scored while starting the last two contests. Zach McKinstry will slide over to second base while Nelson Velazquez enters the lineup in center field and bats eighth after some shuffling.
