Madrigal is starting at third base and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Marlins.

For the second straight day, Madrigal gets the start at third with Patrick Wisdom on the bench. The latter has a .590 OPS over his past 12 contests, though he does have a team-high 11 home runs. Madrigal has better contact and base-stealing skills, so it will be interesting to watch what the Cubs prioritize moving forward.