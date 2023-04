Madrigal is starting at third base and batting ninth in Sunday's game against the Brewers.

That's consecutive starts for Madrigal, who faced righty Brandon Woodruff on Saturday and will see lefty Eric Lauer on Sunday. It seemed like Patrick Wisdom, who started on Opening Day, would be the top option against southpaws, but it's Madrigal getting the chance Sunday. Edwin Rios should also factor in against righties moving forward, making the hot corner very fluid in Chicago.