Madrigal is starting at third base and batting ninth in Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

The Cubs are using Patrick Wisdom in left field with Ian Happ getting a breather, so Madrigal will take over at the hot corner. Wisdom remains the team's regular third baseman, but his ability to play in the outfield gives the club some flexibility and allows Madrigal to see regular playing time. The latter has earned it with a .324/.359/.432 slash line across 37 at-bats so far.