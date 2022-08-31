site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Takes seat Wednesday
Madrigal isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
Madrigal started the last five games and hit .300 with a double, a run and two walks across that span. Zach McKinstry will take over at second base and lead off Wednesday.
