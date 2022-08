Madrigal will start at second base and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Nationals.

With David Bote having been optioned to Triple-A Iowa, Christopher Morel having been deployed in more of a utility role of late and with Zach McKinstry getting off to an 0-for-14 start to his Cubs career, Madrigal has gained traction as the team's primary option of second base since coming off the injured list last Tuesday. He'll pick up his fourth start in five games Monday.