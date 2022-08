Madrigal went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Reds.

Madrigal led off for the Cubs in the Field of Dreams Game in Iowa, and the second baseman looked comfortable in the cornfield, leading all players with the three hits. The 25-year-old has taken over as the team's top option at the keystone, and he's slashing .400/.478/.450 across seven games since returning from the injured list at the beginning of August.