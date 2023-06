Madrigal went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Phillies.

With Patrick Wisdom (wrist) on the injured list, Madrigal continues to see regular playing time at third base. This was his sixth straight start at the hot corner, and he's recorded hits in all of those contests. Wisdom offers more power potential when he's able to return, but Madrigal is the better contact hitter and may be doing enough to hold onto the starting job.