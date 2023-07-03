Madrigal was lifted ahead of the bottom of the fourth inning of Monday's game against the Brewers due to right hamstring tightness, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports. He went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBI and a run prior to his departure.

Madrigal appeared to suffer the injury in question while running into a side wall while pursing a fly ball in the bottom of the third. Though he was able to finish out that inning, Madrigal remained on the bench when the Cubs went out for defense in the fourth. The Cubs may send Madrigal in for further tests to confirm the severity of his injury, but it wouldn't be surprising if a trip to the 10-day injured list was in the forecast for the 26-year-old.