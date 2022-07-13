Madrigal (groin) will work on strength and volume this week, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Madrigal was removed from Sunday's rehab game at Triple-A Iowa after experiencing renewed tightness in his left groin, but he'll work on strengthening exercises to begin the week. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to resume his rehab assignment, but it's possible that he'll rejoin the Cubs sometime in late July.

More News