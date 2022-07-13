Madrigal (groin) will work on strength and volume this week, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Madrigal was removed from Sunday's rehab game at Triple-A Iowa after experiencing renewed tightness in his left groin, but he'll work on strengthening exercises to begin the week. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to resume his rehab assignment, but it's possible that he'll rejoin the Cubs sometime in late July.
More News
-
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Tweaks groin in rehab game•
-
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Slated to begin rehab assignment•
-
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Live BP session on tap•
-
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Runs bases Saturday•
-
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Hits in live batting practice•
-
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Forced to IL with groin strain•