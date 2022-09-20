site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Absence continues
By
RotoWire Staff
Hoerner (triceps) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.
Hoerner remains on the Cubs' roster, but he also remains unavailable for a full nine innings. It remains to be seen if he will be ready to return for Wednesday's series finale.
