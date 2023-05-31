Hoerner went 1-for-3 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Rays.

Hoerner walked to open the Cubs' half of the first inning before swiping second base and scoring on Ian Happ's base hit. The 26-year-old Hoerner would add a second stolen base later in the game, giving him 14 for the season. Hoerner had cooled off a bit at the plate coming into Wednesday's contest, batting .179 (7-for-39) over his last 10 games, though he does have two homers in that span. He's still slashing a solid .285/.336/.395 with four home runs, 26 RBI and 30 runs scored through 217 plate appearances this season.