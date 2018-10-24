Hoerner has played in nine games in the Arizona Fall League after missing the final six weeks of the minor-league season due to a ligament strain in his left elbow.

The infielder has gone 11-for-39 (.282 average) with seven RBI during his brief time back on the field this fall. More importantly, it doesn't appear as though he's having any issues with the elbow. In addition to playing his typical shortstop position, he's started a few games at second base, which is a spot where the 21-year-old saw some time back in his collegiate days at Stanford. After the fall league wraps up in November, Hoerner will rest for six weeks before returning to Arizona for Instructional League.