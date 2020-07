Hoerner is starting at second base and batting seventh in Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Hoerner returns to the lineup after sitting Saturday in favor of Jason Kipnis. The Cubs have faced three straight righties to begin the season, though the right-handed Hoerner now has two starts to the one for the left-handed Kipnis. That would make it seem like Hoerner has the edge for playing time at this point and is not stuck in a true platoon.