Hoerner went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Dodgers.

After not hitting a home run over the first 18 games of the season, Hoerner has gone deep in back-to-back matchups versus the Dodgers. The 25-year-old infielder continues to shine as the Cubs' leadoff hitter, and he's totaled 11 RBI, nine stolen bases and 19 runs across 20 games.