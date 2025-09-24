Hoerner went 3-for-5 with an RBI and four runs scored in Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Mets. He also stole a base.

With New York starting lefty David Peterson, Hoerner batted leadoff instead of Michael Busch, and the former responded with a standout performance. The speedy infielder set a new season high in runs scored, and he's been red hot lately with a .412 batting average over his last 12 games. Hoerner also has 29 stolen bases this season, putting him within striking distance of his third straight 30-steal campaign.