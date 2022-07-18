Hoerner went 3-for-4 with an RBI in a 3-2 win over the Mets on Sunday.

Hoerner had a good night at the plate, rapping out three singles, including one which cashed in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth with two out. The three-hit performance made up for a defensive gaffe earlier in the game when the second baseman misplayed a rundown situation which allowed Starling Marte to scamper home from third and Francisco Lindor to reach safely at second. Despite only walking 4.1% of the time, Hoerner has shown excellent bat-to-ball skills and his hitting .307 with a .305 xBA.