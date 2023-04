Hoerner went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 10-inning win over the Mariners.

Hoerner has played in all nine games so far for the Cubs, and he has multiple hits in five of those contests. That's led to a .341 batting average for the leadoff man, and he's also up to four stolen bases. The combination of good contact skills and ample opportunities on the bases has made Hoerner a strong fantasy asset to date.