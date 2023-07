Hoerner went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 3-0 win over the Yankees. He was also caught stealing.

Hoerner helped lead the offense from the leadoff spot, snapping an 0-for-9 hitless slump across the last two games. He was caught stealing for the third time this season, though he does have 20 stolen bases, so he's been mostly successful in that department. Hoerner's next stolen base will set a new career high.