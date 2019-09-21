Hoerner went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-8 loss to the Cardinals.

Hoerner connected off Ryan Helsley in the sixth inning to give Chicago lead at 6-5. In 13 games since his MLB debut on Sept. 9, Hoerner is 15-for-53 (.283) with 12 RBI.

