Hoerner will compete for the starting job at second base this spring, though he's also a candidate to begin the year at Triple-A Iowa, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Hoerner and David Bote are the top candidates for the everyday job at second, and whoever loses that battle may end up serving as a utility infielder. However, if Hoerner loses out, the organization may decide to get him regular at-bats at Triple-A Iowa rather than have him play sporadically in the majors, with Ildemaro Vargas likely taking the utility role in that scenario. Hoerner disappointed with a .571 OPS in 2020, but the 23-year-old still has plenty of potential and could seize a prominent role with a strong spring.