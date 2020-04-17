Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Could benefit from compacted season
Hoerner could land himself a role in the majors and regular playing time whenever the regular season is able to begin, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Before play was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hoerner was likely looking at starting the year at Triple-A Iowa to get more regular playing time. However, if rosters are expanded and the schedule gets compacted as expected, the 22-year-old might stick in the majors from the start. The thinking is that with fewer off days, teams will need to rotate players more, and that could get Hoerner the requisite at-bats at the MLB level. He certainly looked the part of a big league player when he made his debut last season, posting a .282 batting average and three home runs in 20 games.
