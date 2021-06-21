The Cubs are hopeful that Hoerner (hamstring) will be ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment in 7-to-10 days, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Hoerner has been able to complete full pregame workouts in recent days, leaving the Cubs optimistic about where he stands in his recovery from a strained left hamstring. He'll continue to build up during the current week before the Cubs map out a schedule of minor-league games for him to play. The 24-year-old would appear to have an outside chance of making it back from the 10-day injured list before the end of the month, but an early July return appears more realistic.