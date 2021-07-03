Hoerner (hamstring) could be reinstated from the injured list Sunday, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Hoerner has joined the Cubs in Cincinnati, and he'll hit with the team ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Reds. If he feels good following batting practice, the 24-year-old could be available for Sunday's series finale. Once he's officially activated from the injured list, Hoerner will likely reclaim his job as the primary second baseman right away.