Hoerner (hamstring) could return during the Cubs' weekend series in Cincinnati, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Hoerner began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, and he's gone 2-for-5 with an RBI and two strikeouts across two games. He'll appear in another rehab game Thursday, but manager David Ross said it's possible that the second baseman could rejoin the major-league club this weekend.