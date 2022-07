Hoerner is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest with the Red Sox.

Hoerner will get a day off after he went 7-for-13 with a double, two RBI and two runs over the three game series against the Reds. He currently owns an eight game hit streak, raising his average from .271 to .310 over that stretch. Andrelton Simmons will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Friday's series opener.