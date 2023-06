Hoerner went 2-for-2 with two RBI in Friday's 3-2 win over the Giants.

Hoerner appeared as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and promptly delivered a two-RBI single, which put the Cubs ahead 2-1. He singled again in the ninth. The infielder is now batting .284 after hitting .281 last season. Hoerner has also chipped in 14 stolen bases this year, which has boosted his fantasy value.