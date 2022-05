Hoerner went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's loss to the White Sox.

Hoerner delivered the Cubs' only extra-base hit and only RBI in the 3-1 loss to their crosstown rivals. Andrelton Simmons (shoulder) recently began throwing again, and his eventual return could cut into Hoerner's playing time. For now, Hoerner should see most of the team's time at shortstop, and he's performed pretty well with a .278 average, though he only has one home run and eight RBI across 22 games.