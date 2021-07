Hoerner went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.

Hoerner returned to the lineup Sunday following a month away due to a hamstring strain, and he's now gone 4-for-12 in his first three contests back. The Cubs will likely monitor Hoerner's hamstring carefully in the short term, but there's no doubt they want the 24-year-old and his .337 batting average in the batting order as often as possible.