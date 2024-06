Manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that Hoerner has a small fracture in his hand, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Counsell noted that the team's doctors are comfortable with Hoerner playing through his injury once the swelling subsides, and the Cubs will wait a few days to see how his hand recovers before deciding on a potential IL move. Meanwhile, David Bote figures to see regular action at second base while Hoerner is sidelined.