Hoerner went 1-for-2 with two walks, a double and two RBI in Saturday's loss to the Brewers.

Hoerner is off to a strong start at the MLB level, going 4-for-6 in two starts following his Thursday call-up. The 23-year-old started at shortstop Saturday with Javier Baez getting a day off, but he could get regular playing time at second base moving forward over David Bote and Eric Sogard, so long as he stays productive at the plate.