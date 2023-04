Hoerner went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Brewers.

Hoerner was just 1-for-8 through two games but he got going Sunday, recording his first double and stolen base of the young season. The infielder stole 20 bases last season and also hit 10 home runs. If he continues to develop more power and stays active on the bases, Hoerner could be in line for a strong fantasy campaign in 2023.