Hoerner went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Orioles.

Hoerner supplied half of Chicago's four hits and provided most of the offensive output. The infielder is now riding a six-game hitting streak and the last three have all been two-hit efforts. The good run has pushed Hoerner's batting average for the season to .288, and he should be able to stick around that level after hitting .281 last year and .302 in 2021. He doesn't supply a ton of power with the high average, though he has chipped in 16 stolen bases in 18 attempts to enhance his fantasy value.